Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at Raymond James

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Merchants Bancorp to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Merchants Bancorp Price Performance

Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $28.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08. Merchants Bancorp has a 1 year low of $21.52 and a 1 year high of $31.74.

Merchants Bancorp Announces Dividend

Merchants Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MBIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 36.21%. The business had revenue of $204.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Merchants Bancorp will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is 6.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Merchants Bancorp news, Director Patrick D. O’brien acquired 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $77,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,700. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 40.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Merchants Bancorp

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MBIN. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 126.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Merchants Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 403.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 4,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 23.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-Family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-Family Mortgage Banking segment engages in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

Featured Stories

