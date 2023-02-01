Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Stock Price Up 3.5% After Earnings Beat

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3.5% during trading on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $26.84 and last traded at $26.82. Approximately 23,301 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 43,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.92.

The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 36.21% and a return on equity of 25.30%. The firm had revenue of $204.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.40 million.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 6.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at Merchants Bancorp

MBIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Merchants Bancorp to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

In related news, Director Patrick D. O’brien bought 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $77,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 43,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 40.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merchants Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MBIN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,787,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,949,000 after purchasing an additional 589,154 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 788,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,592,000 after purchasing an additional 188,466 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 388,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,647,000 after purchasing an additional 136,211 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 349,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,587,000 after purchasing an additional 119,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 315,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,630,000 after purchasing an additional 103,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

Merchants Bancorp Trading Up 9.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merchants Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-Family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-Family Mortgage Banking segment engages in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.