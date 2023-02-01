Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $10,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,079,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,037,000 after buying an additional 1,077,042 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,949,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,730,513,000 after acquiring an additional 214,082 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,349,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,608,000 after acquiring an additional 7,816,470 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,026,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,760,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $106.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,858,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,314,521. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $270.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.39. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.88 and a fifty-two week high of $115.49.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.59%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.94.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 235,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $23,173,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 700,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,091,392.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 1,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total value of $185,261.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,806.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 235,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $23,173,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 700,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,091,392.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 568,963 shares of company stock worth $58,033,827. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.