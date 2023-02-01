Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.32-$0.42 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $245.00 million-$260.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $266.61 million. Mercury Systems also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.90-$2.08 EPS.
Mercury Systems Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MRCY traded up $6.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,560,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,426. Mercury Systems has a 52 week low of $40.48 and a 52 week high of $72.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 963.50, a PEG ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 4.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.48.
Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $227.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.40 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 5.51%. Analysts expect that Mercury Systems will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Mercury Systems by 60.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 50.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mercury Systems in the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the first quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.
About Mercury Systems
Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.
