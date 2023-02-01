Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.32-$0.42 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $245.00 million-$260.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $266.61 million. Mercury Systems also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.90-$2.08 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ MRCY traded up $6.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,560,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,426. Mercury Systems has a 52 week low of $40.48 and a 52 week high of $72.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 963.50, a PEG ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 4.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.48.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $227.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.40 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 5.51%. Analysts expect that Mercury Systems will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on MRCY shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Mercury Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $60.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Mercury Systems by 60.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 50.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mercury Systems in the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the first quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

