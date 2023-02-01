Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.90-2.08 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.01-1.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion. Mercury Systems also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.32-0.42 EPS.
Shares of MRCY stock traded up $1.05 on Tuesday, reaching $49.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 462,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,013. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.48. Mercury Systems has a 1 year low of $40.48 and a 1 year high of $72.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 833.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.97.
Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $227.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.40 million. Analysts forecast that Mercury Systems will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the first quarter valued at about $230,973,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 16.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,765,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,287,000 after acquiring an additional 382,507 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 7.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,188,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,020,000 after acquiring an additional 159,068 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 2.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 988,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,719,000 after acquiring an additional 27,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Mercury Systems by 218.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 720,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,425,000 after purchasing an additional 493,801 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.
