Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.32-0.42 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $245-260 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $267.32 million. Mercury Systems also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.90-2.08 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MRCY. Raymond James began coverage on Mercury Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Mercury Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Mercury Systems from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Mercury Systems from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $59.57.

Shares of NASDAQ MRCY traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.99. The company had a trading volume of 462,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,013. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 833.08, a PEG ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.97. Mercury Systems has a 12 month low of $40.48 and a 12 month high of $72.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.48.

Mercury Systems ( NASDAQ:MRCY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $227.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.40 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 0.41%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mercury Systems will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRCY. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

