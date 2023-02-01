Meridian Bioscience (VIVO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $65.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.45 million. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 12.70%.

Meridian Bioscience Stock Performance

Shares of VIVO stock opened at $33.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.63. Meridian Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $20.35 and a fifty-two week high of $34.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meridian Bioscience

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VIVO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 146.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at $332,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at $332,000. 89.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a report on Friday, November 25th.

About Meridian Bioscience

(Get Rating)

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products and the sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

Featured Stories

