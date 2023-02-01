Meridian Bioscience (VIVO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd.
Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $65.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.45 million. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 12.70%.
Meridian Bioscience Stock Performance
Shares of VIVO stock opened at $33.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.63. Meridian Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $20.35 and a fifty-two week high of $34.38.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meridian Bioscience
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a report on Friday, November 25th.
About Meridian Bioscience
Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products and the sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Meridian Bioscience (VIVO)
- Pfizer Stock: What the Bulls and Bears are Getting Wrong
- Should You Take General Motors for a Ride After Earnings?
- These 2 Healthcare Stocks Have Doubled in 2023
- Should You Buy Dividend Achiever Cisco Ahead Of Earnings?
- Verizon, Charter Trend Higher In Past Month: Are They Buys Now?
Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.