Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) Raises Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Meridian’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Meridian has a payout ratio of 18.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Meridian to earn $4.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.9%.

Shares of MRBK stock opened at $31.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.99. Meridian has a fifty-two week low of $27.87 and a fifty-two week high of $39.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.73 million, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Meridian ( NASDAQ:MRBK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. Meridian had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $28.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.58 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Meridian will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Meridian to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Meridian by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Meridian by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Meridian by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Meridian by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Meridian by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.12% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Meridian Wealth, and Mortgage Banking. The Banking segment consists of commercial and retail banking. The Meridian Wealth segment offers wealth management services and products.

