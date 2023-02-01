Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 407,244 Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 407,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,605,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.45% of Everi as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everi during the third quarter worth about $41,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everi during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Everi during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Everi by 7,296.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Everi during the third quarter worth about $78,000. 87.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Everi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Everi from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

EVRI stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.66. The company had a trading volume of 135,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,825. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.27. Everi Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.52 and a fifty-two week high of $24.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 2.35.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.05). Everi had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 57.84%. The company had revenue of $204.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.66 million. Analysts anticipate that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

