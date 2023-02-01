Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. Invests $10.03 Million in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 148,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,030,000. Black Hills makes up 1.5% of Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. owned 0.23% of Black Hills at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Black Hills by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,709,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $516,784,000 after purchasing an additional 174,362 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Black Hills by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,499,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $472,982,000 after buying an additional 440,427 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Black Hills by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,502,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,085,000 after buying an additional 318,024 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Black Hills by 7.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 748,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,656,000 after acquiring an additional 50,038 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills in the first quarter valued at about $45,758,000. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BKH traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.14. 24,874 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,313. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.53. Black Hills Co. has a 12-month low of $59.08 and a 12-month high of $80.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $462.60 million during the quarter. Black Hills had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 8.70%. As a group, analysts predict that Black Hills Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is currently 62.66%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BKH shares. StockNews.com raised Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Black Hills from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $87.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana. The Gas segment conducts natural utility operations through its Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, and Wyoming subsidiaries.

