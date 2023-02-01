Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. Invests $10.51 Million in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 109,975 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,506,000. Dycom Industries comprises about 1.5% of Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. owned 0.37% of Dycom Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,721,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 86.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after buying an additional 9,731 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dycom Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,563 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard K. Sykes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $184,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,816.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DY stock traded down $2.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $93.06. 48,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,807. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.05. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.21 and a 52-week high of $122.13.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.11 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 3.24%. Research analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group set a $124.00 price objective on Dycom Industries in a report on Thursday, November 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $110.00 target price on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dycom Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

