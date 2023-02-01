Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. Invests $11.13 Million in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 66,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,128,000. Nexstar Media Group makes up about 1.6% of Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,740,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,313,000 after purchasing an additional 26,586 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,714,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,233,000 after purchasing an additional 12,720 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,196,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,629,000 after purchasing an additional 116,654 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 907,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,774,000 after purchasing an additional 105,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 716,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,026,000 after purchasing an additional 60,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Thomas Carter sold 12,500 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.84, for a total transaction of $2,160,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,313,744.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Thomas Carter sold 12,500 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.84, for a total transaction of $2,160,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,313,744.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total transaction of $170,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,700 shares of company stock valued at $8,521,300 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Nexstar Media Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $227.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST traded up $1.37 on Wednesday, hitting $206.14. The company had a trading volume of 53,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,180. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.39. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.01 and a 1 year high of $207.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.44.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $7.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $1.80. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 35.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 26.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.38%.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

