Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. Invests $9.02 Million in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 340,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,017,000. Safehold comprises 1.3% of Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Safehold by 495.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Safehold by 17.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Safehold in the first quarter worth $81,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Safehold by 27.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Safehold by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Stock Down 0.7 %

SAFE traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.72. 24,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,116. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.14. Safehold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.65 and a fifty-two week high of $67.35.

Safehold Dividend Announcement

Safehold ( NYSE:SAFE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $71.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.57 million. Safehold had a net margin of 54.19% and a return on equity of 4.80%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Safehold Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Safehold’s payout ratio is presently 31.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Safehold from $46.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

Further Reading

