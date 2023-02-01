Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. Makes New $7.08 Million Investment in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 117,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,082,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Belden as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Belden by 84.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 277,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,684,000 after purchasing an additional 127,076 shares in the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Belden during the third quarter valued at $11,030,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Belden by 90.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 6,609 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Belden by 2.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Belden during the third quarter valued at $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $79,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,710.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Belden Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Belden stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,810. Belden Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.89 and a 12 month high of $82.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.82 and a 200 day moving average of $70.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $670.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.29 million. Belden had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 5.53%. Belden’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Belden Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Belden Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Belden’s payout ratio is presently 6.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on BDC. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Belden in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Belden in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on Belden from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Belden from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Belden currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Belden Company Profile

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

