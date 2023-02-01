Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 23,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,778,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Casey’s General Stores as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,421,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,707,000 after purchasing an additional 61,866 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 0.4% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 639,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 915.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 628,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,170,000 after acquiring an additional 566,192 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 48.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,276,000 after buying an additional 184,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 7.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 501,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,403,000 after buying an additional 33,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

CASY traded down $7.01 on Wednesday, hitting $228.90. 95,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $232.16 and its 200 day moving average is $220.59. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.82 and a fifty-two week high of $249.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 0.82.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.40. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 10.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 13.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CASY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northcoast Research cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $256.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.88.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Further Reading

