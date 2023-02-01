Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 132,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,552,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 115.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 268.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Stash Ptak sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,574,975. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Stash Ptak sold 1,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,574,975. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.88, for a total value of $758,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,106,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,927,756.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Price Performance

Shares of SIG traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.62. 76,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,568. Signet Jewelers Limited has a one year low of $48.31 and a one year high of $88.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.33 and a 200-day moving average of $64.18.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.44. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 47.90% and a net margin of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is 12.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SIG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

Featured Articles

