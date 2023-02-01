Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 289,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,020,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Sprouts Farmers Market as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SFM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 17.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter worth $387,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 336,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,747,000 after acquiring an additional 5,334 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 78,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 85,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $2,902,632.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,638 shares in the company, valued at $7,011,935.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 85,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $2,902,632.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,011,935.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 9,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $302,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,688 shares of company stock worth $4,049,303. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

SFM stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.75. The company had a trading volume of 309,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,965. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a one year low of $22.56 and a one year high of $35.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.44.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SFM has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. MKM Partners lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.57.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

(Get Rating)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.