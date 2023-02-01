Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 380,365 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,093,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 52.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 443.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 97.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,151 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 233.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth $69,000.

Collegium Pharmaceutical stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.39. 82,214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,386. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.04 and a 12-month high of $30.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.79 and its 200-day moving average is $20.37.

Collegium Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:COLL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $127.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.65 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a positive return on equity of 12.66% and a negative net margin of 11.84%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 17,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $488,473.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,815,637.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 27,920 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $614,519.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $616,786.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 17,834 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $488,473.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,815,637.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 189,132 shares of company stock valued at $4,377,640. 4.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COLL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Collegium Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

