Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 287,605 Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 287,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,384,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.39% of Maxar Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,397,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,457,000 after purchasing an additional 46,015 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Maxar Technologies by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,935,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,228,000 after acquiring an additional 424,367 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Maxar Technologies by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,456,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,407,000 after acquiring an additional 434,992 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its position in Maxar Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 2,092,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,170,000 after acquiring an additional 14,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in Maxar Technologies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,847,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,590,000 after acquiring an additional 31,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Stock Performance

Maxar Technologies stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,906. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $51.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.98, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Maxar Technologies ( NYSE:MAXR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.14). Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $436.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.17 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MAXR. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Maxar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Maxar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Maxar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Maxar Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

Maxar Technologies Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

