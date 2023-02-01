Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 91,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,667,000. The Hanover Insurance Group makes up 1.7% of Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.26% of The Hanover Insurance Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in THG. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 55.0% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 139.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 48.2% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 35.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 2,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total transaction of $380,127.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,822,299.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on THG shares. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $144.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hanover Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.50.

NYSE:THG traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $133.81. The company had a trading volume of 27,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.72. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.36 and a 52 week high of $155.55.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.15%.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

