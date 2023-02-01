Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Shares Gap Up to $3.30

Shares of Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.30, but opened at $3.60. Mesoblast shares last traded at $3.63, with a volume of 73,738 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on MESO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.83.

Mesoblast Stock Up 10.0 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $535.13 million, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 3.15.

Institutional Trading of Mesoblast

Mesoblast ( NASDAQ:MESO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 16.52% and a negative net margin of 1,053.63%. The business had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mesoblast Limited will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MESO. Ronit Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Mesoblast in the third quarter worth $382,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Mesoblast by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 864,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after buying an additional 149,023 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mesoblast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mesoblast by 132.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 24,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delaney Dennis R acquired a new stake in Mesoblast in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Mesoblast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases.

See Also

