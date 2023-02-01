MicroStrategy (MSTR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 2nd. Analysts expect MicroStrategy to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($1.90). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 348.42% and a negative net margin of 261.38%. The firm had revenue of $125.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.30 million. On average, analysts expect MicroStrategy to post $-26 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ MSTR opened at $251.73 on Wednesday. MicroStrategy has a 12 month low of $132.56 and a 12 month high of $522.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $193.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 50.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at $235,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at $349,000. 51.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, December 29th.

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

