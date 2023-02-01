Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.47.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MRTX shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Mirati Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $100.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

Mirati Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $53.41 on Wednesday. Mirati Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $32.96 and a 52-week high of $124.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.16.

Insider Activity at Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.46) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $5.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,253.81% and a negative return on equity of 60.40%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics will post -13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, CEO David D. Meek sold 4,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $186,532.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,971 shares in the company, valued at $2,625,478.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mirati Therapeutics news, CEO David D. Meek sold 4,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total value of $186,532.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,625,478.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles M. Baum sold 69,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $6,925,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,899 shares in the company, valued at $12,789,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 103,593 shares of company stock valued at $8,465,677. Corporate insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mirati Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRTX. AXA S.A. boosted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 28,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 3,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.