Mizuho Cuts Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $90.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Mizuho from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on AMD. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $84.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.35.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD stock opened at $75.15 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.75 and its 200-day moving average is $74.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $121.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 2.04. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $132.96.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,146,055.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,079,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $777,111,000. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth approximately $359,567,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,868,258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475,368 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 68.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,593,202 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $544,468,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,140,967 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,757,811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358,202 shares during the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

