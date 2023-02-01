Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Moleculin Biotech from $14.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Get Moleculin Biotech alerts:

Moleculin Biotech Stock Performance

MBRX stock opened at $1.26 on Friday. Moleculin Biotech has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $2.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $36.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

Moleculin Biotech ( NASDAQ:MBRX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Moleculin Biotech will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Moleculin Biotech news, CEO Walter V. Klemp purchased 22,500 shares of Moleculin Biotech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $25,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 364,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,623.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Moleculin Biotech news, CEO Walter V. Klemp purchased 45,000 shares of Moleculin Biotech stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $57,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 409,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,659.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter V. Klemp acquired 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $25,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,623.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 152,713 shares of company stock worth $166,132. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Moleculin Biotech by 47.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 28,200 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Moleculin Biotech during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 11,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moleculin Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatments for highly resistant cancers and viruses. Its clinical stage drugs include Annamycin, an Anthracycline being studied for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and WP1066, an Immune/Transcription Modulator targeting brain tumors, pancreatic cancer, and AML.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Moleculin Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moleculin Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.