Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND) Shares Gap Down to $10.90

Mondee Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.90, but opened at $10.46. Mondee shares last traded at $10.84, with a volume of 4,895 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MOND shares. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Mondee from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Tigress Financial started coverage on Mondee in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Mondee in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Mondee Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.65.

Insider Transactions at Mondee

Mondee ( NASDAQ:MOND Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $39.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.09 million. Equities analysts predict that Mondee Holdings, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Prasad Gundumogula purchased 7,000 shares of Mondee stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.14 per share, with a total value of $56,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,355,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,734,974.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders purchased 40,800 shares of company stock valued at $348,868.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOND. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Mondee during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Mondee during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in Mondee during the 3rd quarter valued at about $696,000. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mondee

Mondee Holdings, Inc operates as a travel technology company in the leisure and corporate travel markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Travel Marketplace and SaaS Platform. The Travel Marketplace segment primarily engages in sale of airline tickets through its platform.

