Mondelez International, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.385 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%.

Mondelez International has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Mondelez International has a dividend payout ratio of 46.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Mondelez International to earn $3.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.2%.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

MDLZ stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.13. 3,206,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,593,547. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.25. Mondelez International has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $68.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Mondelez International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.88.

Insider Transactions at Mondelez International

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $1,512,309.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,131,169.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mondelez International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,968,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,489,000 after acquiring an additional 64,343 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,522,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,689,000 after acquiring an additional 58,085 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,495,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,022,000 after acquiring an additional 71,600 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 23.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,940,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,149,000 after acquiring an additional 923,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 759.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

