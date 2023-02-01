Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis.
MDLZ opened at $65.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.69. Mondelez International has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $68.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.25.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.44%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the third quarter worth $48,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Mondelez International by 69.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the first quarter worth $98,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the first quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the first quarter worth $104,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MDLZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.75.
Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.
