Monero Trading Up 1.8% Over Last Week (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One Monero coin can currently be bought for approximately $174.04 or 0.00755102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Monero has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. Monero has a total market cap of $3.17 billion and $74.63 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,049.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.85 or 0.00411490 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00014496 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00091898 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.10 or 0.00568771 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004356 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.90 or 0.00181789 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.89 or 0.00194753 BTC.

About Monero

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,234,692 coins. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

