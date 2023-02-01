Moneysupermarket.com Group (OTCMKTS:MNSKY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Moneysupermarket.com Group (OTCMKTS:MNSKY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

MNSKY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Moneysupermarket.com Group from $265.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Moneysupermarket.com Group from $275.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Moneysupermarket.com Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th.

Moneysupermarket.com Group Price Performance

Moneysupermarket.com Group stock opened at C$11.88 on Monday. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a 12 month low of C$11.88 and a 12 month high of C$11.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$14.86 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.33.

