Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Moody’s (NYSE:MCOGet Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. Moody’s had a return on equity of 66.15% and a net margin of 27.20%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Moody’s updated its FY23 guidance to $9.00-9.50 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $9.00-$9.50 EPS.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $322.75 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $296.22 and a 200-day moving average of $286.05. The firm has a market cap of $59.13 billion, a PE ratio of 38.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. Moody’s has a twelve month low of $230.16 and a twelve month high of $354.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Moody’s from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays upped their price target on Moody’s from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $261.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $329.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $302.00 to $289.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moody’s

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 11.3% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,446,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 3.1% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Moody’s by 3.7% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 12,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Moody’s by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

