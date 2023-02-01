Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. Moody’s had a return on equity of 66.15% and a net margin of 27.20%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Moody’s updated its FY23 guidance to $9.00-9.50 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $9.00-$9.50 EPS.
Moody’s Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $322.75 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $296.22 and a 200-day moving average of $286.05. The firm has a market cap of $59.13 billion, a PE ratio of 38.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. Moody’s has a twelve month low of $230.16 and a twelve month high of $354.81.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Moody’s from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays upped their price target on Moody’s from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $261.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $329.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $302.00 to $289.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.47.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moody’s
About Moody’s
Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Moody’s (MCO)
- Should You Buy Dividend Achiever Cisco Ahead Of Earnings?
- Verizon, Charter Trend Higher In Past Month: Are They Buys Now?
- Dividend King Sysco: Buying On The Dip
- Is the 1,600% Rise in Genius Group Stock Justified?
- After Further Review, Investors Liked Exxon Mobil’s Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.