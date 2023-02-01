Moonbeam (GLMR) Trading Down 0.6% This Week

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 31st. Moonbeam has a market cap of $246.62 million and $7.59 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00001920 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00085208 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00057949 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000341 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00010007 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00025490 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000279 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004152 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 556,989,681 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

