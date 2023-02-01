Moonriver Trading 1.4% Higher Over Last Week (MOVR)

Moonriver (MOVR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 1st. Moonriver has a market capitalization of $50.43 million and approximately $3.03 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Moonriver has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. One Moonriver token can currently be bought for $8.14 or 0.00035387 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 89.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $91.87 or 0.00398545 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,448.89 or 0.27974901 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.42 or 0.00587444 BTC.

Moonriver Profile

Moonriver launched on May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 10,652,594 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,194,020 tokens. Moonriver’s official message board is medium.com/moonriver-network. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Moonriver is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver.

Buying and Selling Moonriver

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonriver should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonriver using one of the exchanges listed above.

