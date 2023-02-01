Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires 1,123 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 142.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 10,728 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 35.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 844,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,876,000 after acquiring an additional 219,584 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 10,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth $29,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.22.

In other news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $3,696,087.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,627,844.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other U.S. Bancorp news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $3,696,087.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,742 shares in the company, valued at $41,627,844.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $1,195,780.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,693.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 139,249 shares of company stock valued at $6,064,745. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB opened at $49.80 on Wednesday. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $38.39 and a twelve month high of $60.50. The company has a market capitalization of $73.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.08 and a 200 day moving average of $44.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.75%.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

