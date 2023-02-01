Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires 3,939 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,345 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Amundi raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 5,384,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $308,156,000 after buying an additional 1,537,686 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 87.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,276,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $185,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,100 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 170.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,481,658 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $87,240,000 after purchasing an additional 933,068 shares during the period. Clean Energy Transition LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,838,000. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 457.6% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 646,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,663,000 after purchasing an additional 530,267 shares during the period. 78.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on OXY. Bank of America upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.18.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 1.0 %

OXY opened at $64.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.33. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $36.51 and a one year high of $77.13. The stock has a market cap of $58.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.78.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 59.90% and a net margin of 35.11%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

