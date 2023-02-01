Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys 24,175 Shares of Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,175 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Global Ship Lease were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GSL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 7,347.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,017,197 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $33,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,112 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 123.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,321,823 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $21,837,000 after buying an additional 728,945 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Global Ship Lease by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,509,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $24,930,000 after acquiring an additional 722,300 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 363,258 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after acquiring an additional 136,759 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 713.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 129,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,681,000 after acquiring an additional 113,324 shares in the last quarter. 45.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Global Ship Lease from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Global Ship Lease Stock Up 3.0 %

Global Ship Lease stock opened at $18.53 on Wednesday. Global Ship Lease, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.62 and a 1-year high of $30.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $680.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.70.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.60. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 36.88% and a net margin of 45.72%. The business had revenue of $172.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.43 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Ship Lease Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.46%.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

Recommended Stories

