Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys 3,359 Shares of Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Civeo worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Civeo by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 532,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,371,000 after purchasing an additional 19,837 shares during the period. Mad River Investors boosted its position in Civeo by 0.6% during the third quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 344,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Civeo by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. Conversant Capital LLC purchased a new position in Civeo in the second quarter worth $24,767,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Civeo by 205.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 24,691 shares in the last quarter. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Civeo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Civeo Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Civeo

Shares of CVEO stock opened at $34.25 on Wednesday. Civeo Co. has a 52-week low of $20.23 and a 52-week high of $34.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $469.57 million, a PE ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 2.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.08.

In other news, Director Martin Lambert sold 10,665 shares of Civeo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $335,627.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,160.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

