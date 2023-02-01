Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys Shares of 91,501 Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 91,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newport Trust Co acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $510,079,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,859,000. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,723,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,334,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $72,136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.53.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 3.1 %

WBD opened at $14.82 on Wednesday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 20.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Warner Bros. Discovery



Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

