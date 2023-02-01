Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $928,000 Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2,252.2% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 99 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000.

Shares of MDY opened at $483.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $457.28 and a 200-day moving average of $447.07. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $398.11 and a one year high of $506.70.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

