Moors & Cabot Inc. Lowers Stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 924 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. 6.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BTI. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of NYSE:BTI opened at $38.49 on Wednesday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $35.47 and a 12 month high of $47.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

