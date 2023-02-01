Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases 15,490 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,490 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHYS. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 57,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 12,174 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,132,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,061,000 after purchasing an additional 414,023 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $644,000. Straight Path Wealth Management raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 37,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phraction Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 117,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock opened at $14.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.60. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $16.19.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

