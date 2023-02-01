Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases 7,900 Shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Black Stone Minerals were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at $363,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 712,254 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,097,000 after acquiring an additional 144,803 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 3,154.4% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 16,272 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 15,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Black Stone Minerals

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.26 per share, with a total value of $481,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,322,643 shares in the company, valued at $44,734,104.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.26 per share, for a total transaction of $481,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,322,643 shares in the company, valued at $44,734,104.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dawn Smajstrla sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total value of $102,873.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,734.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Black Stone Minerals Price Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BSM shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Black Stone Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Shares of BSM opened at $16.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a twelve month low of $11.17 and a twelve month high of $20.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.89 and a 200-day moving average of $16.61.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 69.77% and a return on equity of 45.85%. The business had revenue of $216.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Stone Minerals Profile

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses on the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

