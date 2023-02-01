Moors & Cabot Inc. Trims Position in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its position in shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 7,977 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned 0.06% of Arcos Dorados worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 12.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,962,867 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $178,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435,111 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,932,557 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,252 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Arcos Dorados by 29.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,481,761 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,986,000 after buying an additional 338,857 shares during the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in Arcos Dorados during the third quarter worth about $8,269,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 2.6% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 897,630 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,544,000 after acquiring an additional 22,565 shares during the last quarter. 36.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arcos Dorados alerts:

Arcos Dorados Price Performance

Arcos Dorados stock opened at $8.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.23 and a 52-week high of $9.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arcos Dorados ( NYSE:ARCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 59.43% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $916.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.48 million. On average, research analysts expect that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Arcos Dorados Profile

(Get Rating)

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arcos Dorados Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcos Dorados and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.