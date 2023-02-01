Morgan Stanley Raises NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target to $177.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $174.00 to $177.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 6.58% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KGI Securities downgraded NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.27.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI traded up $5.15 on Wednesday, hitting $189.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 398,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,151,893. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.97 and a 200-day moving average of $164.77. The company has a market capitalization of $49.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.46. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $132.08 and a 12-month high of $211.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 53.61% and a net margin of 21.11%. As a group, research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 239.2% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 148.1% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 455.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth about $39,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

