Morgan Stanley Raises Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Price Target to $92.00

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PLNT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Planet Fitness presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $93.77.

Planet Fitness Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of Planet Fitness stock opened at $84.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.09 and its 200 day moving average is $72.54. Planet Fitness has a twelve month low of $54.15 and a twelve month high of $97.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $244.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.40 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 8.52% and a negative return on equity of 36.77%. Sell-side analysts expect that Planet Fitness will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 290.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 58.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 23.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 13.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

