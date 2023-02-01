Motorsport Games’ (MSGM) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Noble Financial

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Noble Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Motorsport Games Price Performance

Motorsport Games stock traded up $16.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.99. The stock had a trading volume of 7,713,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,961,082. The stock has a market cap of $71.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of -0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.42. Motorsport Games has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $48.40.

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The company reported ($7.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.90) by ($2.39). Motorsport Games had a negative net margin of 257.60% and a negative return on equity of 140.22%. The business had revenue of $1.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 million.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Motorsport Games

In related news, major shareholder Mike Zoi acquired 338,983 shares of Motorsport Games stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.95 per share, with a total value of $999,999.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,038,983 shares in the company, valued at $3,064,999.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Motorsport Games stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 55,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.30% of Motorsport Games as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

About Motorsport Games

Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content.

