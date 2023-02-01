MovieBloc (MBL) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $47.06 Million

MovieBloc (MBL) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. One MovieBloc token can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MovieBloc has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. MovieBloc has a total market cap of $47.06 million and $8.68 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MovieBloc Profile

MovieBloc’s genesis date was December 12th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,578,706,221 tokens. The official website for MovieBloc is www.moviebloc.com. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc.

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem.”

