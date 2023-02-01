MSCI Inc. (MSCI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.38 on February 28th

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 1.38 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25.

MSCI has raised its dividend payment by an average of 22.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. MSCI has a dividend payout ratio of 33.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect MSCI to earn $12.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.3%.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI Trading Up 4.9 %

NYSE MSCI opened at $531.56 on Wednesday. MSCI has a 12-month low of $376.41 and a 12-month high of $564.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.26 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $492.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $470.15.

Insider Activity at MSCI

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.13. MSCI had a net margin of 38.23% and a negative return on equity of 115.88%. The business had revenue of $576.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MSCI will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total value of $498,718.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,212,369.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MSCI

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 312.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 852,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,913,000 after purchasing an additional 646,050 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in MSCI by 26.3% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,208,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $607,620,000 after acquiring an additional 251,686 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 953.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,182,000 after buying an additional 210,900 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in MSCI by 83.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 75,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,744,000 after purchasing an additional 34,040 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 992.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 29,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,891,000 after acquiring an additional 26,899 shares during the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSCI has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MSCI from $500.00 to $518.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $539.00 to $549.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on MSCI in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $444.00 to $498.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on MSCI from $423.00 to $459.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $532.70.

MSCI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.