MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Price Target Raised to $600.00

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $520.00 to $600.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.05% from the stock’s previous close.

MSCI has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $500.00 to $518.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays increased their target price on MSCI from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on MSCI from $444.00 to $498.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on MSCI from $423.00 to $459.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $547.80.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:MSCI traded up $3.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $535.48. 84,366 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,141. MSCI has a 12-month low of $376.41 and a 12-month high of $564.27. The company has a market cap of $42.82 billion, a PE ratio of 51.64 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $492.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $470.15.

Insider Transactions at MSCI

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.13. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 115.88% and a net margin of 38.23%. The business had revenue of $576.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that MSCI will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total transaction of $498,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,212,369.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. Advisor OS LLC lifted its holdings in MSCI by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in MSCI in the fourth quarter worth $1,028,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in MSCI by 92.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in MSCI by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 5,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.