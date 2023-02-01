MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. MSCI had a net margin of 38.23% and a negative return on equity of 115.88%. The company had revenue of $576.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. MSCI’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $531.56 on Wednesday. MSCI has a one year low of $376.41 and a one year high of $564.27. The company has a market cap of $42.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.26 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $492.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $470.15.

In other MSCI news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total value of $498,718.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,212,369.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 3.1% in the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 23,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,002,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the first quarter valued at about $2,327,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the first quarter valued at about $1,047,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the first quarter valued at about $388,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 8.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of MSCI to $504.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $444.00 to $498.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $514.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $531.70.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

